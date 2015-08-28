Preview: Padres at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to bounce back from a brutal series when they host the San Diego Padres on Friday in the opener of their three-game set. Philadelphia began its seven-game homestand by dropping four straight meetings with the National League East-leading New York Mets, getting outscored 40-21 in the process.

The Phillies served up 13 home runs in the series - including three in Thursday’s 13-inning, 9-5 loss - to raise their total to a major league-leading 149 blasts allowed. San Diego began its six-game road trip by losing two of three in Washington, including a 4-2 decision on Thursday. The Padres were limited to three hits in that setback, which was their third in the last four contests after a five-game winning streak. San Diego is looking to avenge a three-game sweep at the hands of Philadelphia at home earlier this month during which it scored a total of eight runs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-11, 4.01 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (4-1, 3.59)

Kennedy is coming off his best outing of the year, a victory over St. Louis on Saturday in which he recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts while scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings. The 30-year-old Californian has allowed fewer than three earned runs in six of his last seven turns while going 4-2 in that span. Kennedy is 3-2 with one shutout and a 3.33 ERA in seven career starts against Philadelphia.

Nola also produced his strongest start of the season last time out, limiting the Marlins to three hits and two walks while striking out six over eight scoreless innings at Miami on Sunday. The 22-year-old rookie from Louisiana has won four straight decisions since suffering a hard-luck loss in his major-league debut and has yielded three runs or fewer in five of his seven outings. Nola settled for a no-decision at San Diego on Aug. 7 after allowing three runs in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp missed Thursday’s game with a sore left shoulder and is day-to-day.

2. Philadelphia has had trouble holding leads of late, as it squandered a pair of five-run advantages in its series versus the Mets.

3. San Diego RHP Josh Johnson, who is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, threw a 16-pitch simulated game Thursday - his first since April 28.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Padres 3