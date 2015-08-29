Preview: Padres at Phillies

Smiles have been few and far between for the struggling Philadelphia Phillies, but their meetings against the San Diego Padres this season have always resulted in one. The Phillies vie for their fifth victory in as many contests against the Padres when the clubs continue their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Cameron Rupp extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a homer to highlight his four-RBI performance in Philadelphia’s 7-1 triumph in the opener, but he’ll face a virtual unknown in right-hander Colin Rea on Saturday. Aaron Altherr, who had an RBI triple on Friday, has begun his career with seven extra-base hits in eight games. On the flip side, a punchless offense continues to plague the Padres, who have mustered just five hits in their last two contests and 15 runs while dropping four of five following a five-game winning streak. Melvin Upton Jr. has struggled mightily of late, going 1-for-16 with five strikeouts in his last five contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Colin Rea (2-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (4-4, 4.43)

After allowing five runs total in his first two major-league starts, Rea permitted that same number over four innings en route to a 10-3 setback to St. Louis on Sunday. The 25-year-old came under fire early versus the Cardinals, surrendering four runs in the first inning. Rea, who will be making his first career start away from Petco Park, has struck out four in all three of his outings while issuing four walks in 14 2/3 frames.

Morgan was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision on Monday despite allowing four homers and five runs total in 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets. The 25-year-old looks to rebound versus San Diego, which he limited to two runs (one earned) on six hits in as many frames to pick up the win on Aug. 8. Morgan hasn’t issued a walk in his last three outings after yielding six in his previous three.

1. Philadelphia RF Jeff Francoeur has rebounded from an 0-for-10 stretch to go 4-for-7 with four RBIs and a run scored in his last three contests.

2. San Diego OF Matt Kemp has missed two straight games with a sore left shoulder, but is listed as day-to-day.

3. The Phillies announced RHP Alec Asher, who was acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels deal on July 31, will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday’s game.

