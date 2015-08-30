Preview: Padres at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies seek their second sweep of the San Diego Padres in less than a month when the teams finish a three-game series Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love. With a 7-1 win in Friday’s opener and a 4-3 triumph in the second game of the set Saturday, the Phillies had taken five straight from the Padres in August and seven straight home games between the teams overall.

That matches Philadelphia’s longest home winning streak in the series. The Phillies are 25-13 against San Diego at Citizens Bank Park and 55-23 versus the Padres since the clubs opened their new parks in 2004. San Diego managed only 12 runs in the five losses this season and was held in check Saturday by rookie Adam Morgan and three Philadelphia relievers, who combined to allow one earned run and issue zero walks. Alec Asher, another Phillies rookie, will get the ball in his major-league debut opposite veteran James Shields in the finale.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (9-6, 3.89 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Alec Asher (NR)

Shields has allowed five runs in two of his last three outings, including in a loss at Washington on Tuesday. He struck out a season-low two batters in that setback while tying a season high with four walks. The veteran let up three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia earlier this month and is 2-0 with a 5.70 ERA in four career meetings.

Asher was acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade in July after three-plus years in the Rangers’ organization. He was 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade. The 23-year-old Florida native is the fourth rookie to join Philadelphia’s rotation since July 21 and is taking the rotation spot of Jerome Williams.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp was 1-for-4 with a run scored Saturday and has reached base in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

2. The Phillies are 44-25 when scoring at least four runs.

3. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is 0-for-11 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Phillies 4