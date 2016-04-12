Preview: Padres at Phillies

Don’t look now, but the San Diego Padres are starting to heat up. After failing to score a run in a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres have rallied nicely with three wins in their last four games - a run they hope will continue Tuesday against the host Philadelphia Phillies.

The opener of the four-game series featured two video replays that went in San Diego’s favor, as well as a bizarre infield fly-rule double play and a go-ahead squeeze by Alexi Amarista. Wil Myers homered for the Padres, while Maikel Franco recorded three hits and Cesar Hernandez scored twice for the Phillies. Philadelphia had won its previous two games after opening the season with four straight defeats. In this one, San Diego’s Robbie Erlin will oppose Philadelphia’s Charlie Morton in a matchup of pitchers who have fared well against their opponent, albeit in limited work.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, TCN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Charlie Morton (0-1, 14.73)

Erlin logged 3 2/3 innings of relief against Colorado on Friday and allowed only one hit without a walk. He has a 2.19 ERA in two starts against the Phillies, totaling 11 strikeouts against one walk in those outings. Ryan Howard and Franco are each 0-for-3 with two strikeouts versus Erlin.

Morton gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings against Cincinnati in his season debut. Jon Jay (.409 average in 22 at-bats) has the most experience against him of any active Padres player. Still, Morton is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven lifetime starts versus San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. After reaching base via a triple on Monday, Hernandez is batting .409 on the young season. He also drew his first walk of the year in the series opener.

2. Philadelphia LF Cedric Hunter could be in line for a day off Tuesday after going 0-for-3 Monday to fall to 2-for-21 on the season.

3. The Phillies have scored three runs or fewer in five of their seven games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Padres 5