Phillies 7, Padres 3: John Mayberry Jr. recorded a three-run homer and a pair of doubles as visiting Philadelphia pulled away from San Diego to complete the sweep of a three-game series.

Reid Brignac, who ended Wednesday’s game with a three-run homer, put the Phillies ahead for good one day later with a two-run pinch-hit double in the sixth inning. Kyle Kendrick (2-6) gave up two runs (one earned) and seven hits over six innings while striking out five for his second win in the last four starts.

Will Venable collected two hits, Yasmani Grandal homered in the ninth and Chase Headley knocked in a run for the Padres, who have dropped four straight and eight of 10 in June. San Diego starter Eric Stults (2-8) extended his winless streak to six games, allowing four runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Venable and Everth Cabrera opened the game with singles and both scored after Headley doubled for one RBI and Marlon Byrd bobbled the ball in the right-field corner. Jimmy Rollins singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning and Byrd singled, moved to third on Mayberry’s double and scored on a Domonic Brown sacrifice fly to tie it at 2-2 in the fourth.

Brignac pinch hit for Kendrick and lined a 2-1 pitch by Dale Thayer into the left-center field gap to score Brown and Wil Nieves for a 4-2 lead. Rollins and Chase Utley each walked before Mayberry belted a 2-2 pitch from Alex Torres into the left-field seats with one out in the seventh for his fifth homer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rollins went 1-for-3 with a walk to push his career hit total to 2,233, one shy of Mike Schmidt’s franchise record. … Cabrera’s first-inning single snapped a 0-for-23 slump. … Philadelphia’s hard-throwing RHP Ken Giles made his major-league debut with two outs in the ninth, giving up Grandal’s homer and striking out Alexi Amarista to end it.