Phillies 2, Padres 1

PHILADELPHIA -- Jerad Eickhoff pitched seven shutout innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 Wednesday night.

Maikel Franco homered and drove in both runs for Philadelphia, which won for the fourth time in five games.

San Diego lost for the third time in four games. In their six defeats, the Padres (3-6) were outscored 36-4.

Eickhoff (1-1) allowed four hits while striking out nine. He didn’t walk a batter. He was making his second start of the season, and he started just twice in exhibition play after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand during a bunting drill in February.

David Hernandez wriggled out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth by striking out Matt Kemp and Wil Myers.

Jeanmar Gomez allowed a two-out RBI single to pinch hitter Brett Wallace in the ninth, but retired another pinch hitter, Alexei Ramirez, to end the game and record his fourth save in as many opportunities.

San Diego starter Colin Rea (0-1) also pitched seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and five hits while striking out five and walking two. He also hit a batter.

The Phillies (4-5) produced all five of their hits, and both of their runs, in the first three innings.

Franco hit his second homer of the season, a solo shot, with two outs in the first inning.

Franco followed with a two-out double in the third to drive in Odubel Herrera, who legged out an infield single and continued to second on an errant throw by Padres second baseman Cory Spangenberg.

Alexi Amarista collected two of the Padres’ six hits.

NOTES: Entering the game, the Philadelphia bullpen had not allowed a run in its last 11 2/3 innings after surrendering 18 in its first four games. Jeanmar Gomez has settled into the closer’s role. Manager Pete Mackanin is nonetheless hesitant to officially dub Gomez his closer. “I don’t want to pin that label on him,” Mackanin said. “I just want to leave him alone and let him pitch the way he’s been pitching.” ... Padres CF Jon Jay hit safely in his first eight games. The longest hitting streak to start a season in club history is 10, shared by Justin Upton, Tony Fernandez, Wally Joyner and Keith Moreland.