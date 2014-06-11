Burnett, Phillies top Padres in homestand opene

Burnett, Phillies top Padres in homestand opener

PHILADELPHIA -- Back home after a miserable road trip, the Philadelphia Phillies got back on track Tuesday.

Right-hander A.J. Burnett pitched 7 1/3 strong innings, and right fielder Marlon Byrd drove in four runs as the Phillies began a homestand with a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies lost eight of their previous nine, including five of six on a road trip to Washington and Cincinnati.

The visitors on the just-begun, six-game homestand are San Diego and the Chicago Cubs, whose records rank among the worst in the National League. Manager Ryne Sandberg said before Tuesday’s game that his team possibly could create some momentum, and no one was about to argue.

“We’ve got an opportunity to climb out of a hole this homestand, and hopefully a lot of the guys in the clubhouse can recognize that, and hopefully we can take advantage of that here in our own ballpark,” said closer Jonathan Papelbon, who earned his 14th save of the season, the 300th of his career. “Regardless of what’s happened so far, we still have an opportunity to get back in this thing.”

Facing a Padres team that is hitting a major-league-worst .217, Burnett (4-5) allowed two runs and three hits while striking out three and walking two. He ended a two-game losing streak and a six-start stretch in which he went 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA.

Burnett’s three strikeouts left him with 2,250 for his career, one behind Eddie Plank, who is 50th on the all-time list.

“It was good to get home,” he said. “It was good to be here, in our house and come out like we did game one. I’ve always harped on being able to set the tone, too. It feels good to be able to do that.”

Phillies reliever Jake Diekman struck out two batters to end the eighth. Papelbon allowed two hits and hit a batter to load the bases in the ninth, but he retired pinch hitter Tommy Medica to end the game.

Byrd hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. He also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Center fielder Will Venable hit a solo homer for San Diego, which lost for the sixth time in eight games.

San Diego starter Ian Kennedy (5-7) saw his three-game winning streak end. He allowed five runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Venable’s homer, his second of the year, came with two outs in the third and gave San Diego a 1-0 lead.

The Phillies were unable to produce a baserunner against Kennedy until center fielder Ben Revere led off the fourth with a double. One out later, second baseman Chase Utley singled home Revere.

First baseman Ryan Howard followed with a single, and Byrd then hit a 3-2 fastball from Kennedy into the seats in right center field for his 10th homer of the season, giving Philadelphia a 4-1 lead.

“(In many games), you’d like to take a pitch back -- and that was the pitch to Byrd,” Kennedy said. “Not a good location.”

Added San Diego manager Bud Black, “A three-run homer can be a death blow in a game, and that’s what happened tonight. A lot of times one pitch can be the difference in a game. Obviously, Byrd’s hit was a big one.”

The Phils made it 5-1 on Byrd’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

San Diego’s Yonder Alonso also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon recorded his 300th save in his 552nd game, matching former San Diego closer Trevor Hoffman as the second-fastest to that milestone. Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera was the fastest, getting there in 537 games. Papelbon is the 26th pitcher to reach 300. ... Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that LHP Cliff Lee, on the disabled list since May 21 with a sore pitching elbow, is making progress and getting closer to picking up a ball. ... Sandberg also said 3B Cody Asche, out since May 25 with a strained hamstring, is playing in simulated games in extended spring training. Asche will begin a rehab assignment Friday. ... Philadelphia RHP Mike Adams, placed on the disabled list Sunday, underwent an MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum in his pitching shoulder but no rotator cuff damage. He will receive a cortisone shot later this week, meaning he will not be able to throw for at least 10 days. ... The Phillies announced the signing of first-round draft pick Aaron Nola, a right-hander from LSU. GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said Nola likely would start at Class A Clearwater. ... The Padres outrighted LHP Jason Lane to Triple-A El Paso.