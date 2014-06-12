Brignac’s ninth-inning homer lifts Phillies over Padres

PHILADELPHIA -- Once again, Reid Brignac took a star turn for the Philadelphia Phillies. But Cole Hamels set the stage.

Brignac, a third baseman, hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night, lifting the Phillies to a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Brignac’s first home run of the year came on a 2-0 pitch from San Diego reliever Nick Vincent (0-2). Before that, Vincent issued a one-out walk to left fielder Domonic Brown and hit catcher Carlos Ruiz with a pitch.

It was the second walk-off hit of the season for Brignac. He also singled in the winning run in the 14th inning of a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on May 30.

His only previous walk-off homer came in 2010, when as a Tampa Bay Ray he beat the Yankees.

“One’s not better than the other walk-off,” he said. “It’s a walk-off. It’s what you play this game for. It’s what you dream about as a kid. I‘m just out there, having fun.”

The Phillies won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three straight from May 17 to May 20, and sent the Padres to their seventh loss in nine games.

Phillies reliever Jonathan Papelbon (2-1) picked up the victory by pitching a scoreless inning, but as Brignac said, Hamels was “the true winner.”

Manager Ryne Sandberg agreed.

“To pull it out is huge, because of the way Cole pitched,” he said. “You don’t want to waste an effort like that.”

The veteran left-hander, a San Diego native, went eight shutout innings and allowed five hits while striking out a season-high 11 and walking one.

It was his third double-digit strikeout performance of the season and the 26th of his career, moving him past Hall of Famer Jim Bunning and into sole possession of third place on the team’s all-time list.

Hamels has not allowed a run in his last 16 2/3 innings and has pitched at least seven innings in his last seven starts, while posting a 1.78 ERA.

“I feel like I’ve really been able to execute a lot more completely, from start to finish -- not really giving in, especially when I do get behind (in the count),” he said. “Just trying to keep executing pitches, and not trying to overdo it and trying to force outs -- allowing myself in the right type of rhythm, no matter the circumstance, no matter what the score is, whoever’s on base.”

San Diego’s Tyson Ross was almost as sharp, blanking the Phillies for seven innings and allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking one. He relied largely on his fastball and a sharp slider, which manager Bud Black said is “one of the best ... in the game.”

“Everything was working well tonight,” Ross said. “I tried to keep more focus as the game went on. That’s a good team over there. They have some veteran hitters.”

The Phillies put runners in scoring position in the first, third and fifth but could not score.

The Padres saw opportunities go by the boards in the third, fourth and fifth -- the best coming when they loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth. Hamels struck out center fielder Cameron Maybin to quash the threat.

NOTES: It was the eighth shutout of the season for the Phillies, and the 11th time the Padres have been blanked, most in the majors. ... Philadelphia improved to 48-20 in its last 68 games against San Diego, dating back to 2004. ... Phillies LHP Cliff Lee, on the disabled list since May 21 with a sore elbow, began a throwing program Wednesday. He played catch and made 30-45 throws and, according to manager Ryne Sandberg, felt no soreness. Lee will throw every other day the rest of the week and, if all goes well, throw back-to-back days. There is no timetable for his return. ... The Padres signed 11 draft picks Wednesday: LHP Thomas Dorminy (10th round), RHP Seth Lucio (12th round), RHP Chris Huffman (14th round), LHP Taylor Cox (16th round), RHP T.J. Weir (17th round), LHP Max MacNabb (18th round), RHP Tyler Wilson (20th round), RHP Aaron Cressley (26th round), C Mike Fitzgerald (27th round), LHP Ryan Atwood (30th round) and RHP Tyler Wood (37th round).