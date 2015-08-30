Phillies rookie hurler passes early audition

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies rookie Adam Morgan knows that each time he steps on the mound, he’s being scrutinized by the club’s entire front office.

That’s what comes with playing for a franchise that has recently gotten rid of its last group of stars and is trying to figure out who to keep around for a hopeful return to glory.

If he keeps pitching like he did on Saturday night against the San Diego Padres, Morgan should stick around the City of Brotherly Love for at least a couple of more seasons.

Morgan threw six solid innings and picked up his first career RBI as the Phillies took down the Padres, 4-3.

After the worst of his dozen career outings when he gave up seven hits and five runs without making it out of the fourth inning in a loss to the New York Mets on Monday, Morgan (5-4, 4.03 ERA) was seldom shaky against the Padres.

“By having outings like the one on Monday, you’re going to get out of here real quick,” he said. “Just have to have a short memory about it all.”

The 25-year-old, who missed the 2014 season after undergoing rotator cuff surgery, allowed four hits and two unearned runs while striking out three without giving up a walk.

It was his fourth consecutive start without allowing a base on balls.

“He relies on command and control,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s certainly good in the control department.”

Morgan also accounted for the winning run, singling in shortstop Freddy Galvis in the bottom of the fourth inning for his second career hit and first career RBI.

The Padres put multiple men on base in both the seventh and eighth, but Phillies reliever Luis Garcia was largely able to stay out of trouble. After giving up one run, he struck out Matt Kemp to end the seventh and got pinch-hitter Cory Spangenberg swinging to end the eighth without further damage.

“I think that we’re inconsistent,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “I‘m a little disappointed with that, this has been a little bit of a trend -- get on a great roll and show some signs, and then sputter.”

Ken Giles pitched a clean ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Phillies second baseman Darnell Sweeney, playing in just his eighth game in the majors, put his team up 2-0 in the bottom of the second when he knocked a first-pitch fastball from Padres starter Corey Rea over the wall in left-center field.

That was the second career home run for Sweeney, who had been in the Dodgers’ organization until two weeks ago, when he was traded for Chase Utley and subsequently called up by the Phillies.

Just like Morgan, he’s also auditioning for a future role with the club.

“Just want to continue to play my game,” he said. “Can’t do too much, just want to continue to do what I know how to do, that’s just play good defense and (create) havoc on the bases and have good at-bats.”

The Padres tied it up in the fourth with two unearned runs, getting two-out RBI singles from first baseman Yonder Alonso and center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. after an errant throw from Galvis allowed Kemp to reach base to start the inning.

Rea (2-2, 5.95 ERA), making his first career road start and just the fourth of his career overall, picked up his second consecutive loss for the Padres (62-67).

“Colin is continuing to progress,” Murphy said. “I just think that you look for little things that he has to learn...Colin learned something tonight.”

NOTES: This was the second game in a three-game series, which the Phillies opened by defeating the Padres 7-1. It was their sixth consecutive victory against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park dating to Sept. 11, 2013. Entering Saturday, they were 24-13 against the Padres there. ... Adam Morgan is one of three rookie starters the Phillies have used in the rotation this year. A fourth, Alec Asher, is scheduled to make his MLB debut Sunday. ... The Padres have started a right-hander on the mound in all 129 games this season, making them one of two MLB clubs that haven’t started a left-hander in 2015 (Milwaukee).