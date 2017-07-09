Eickhoff gets first win as Phillies blast Padres

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin doesn't normally bring notes with him to the podium for his postgame press conference.

On Sunday, Mackanin did. He didn't want to forget all of the home runs his team hit.

The Phillies launched six homers, their most in a game since 2004, and helped starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff claim his first win of the season with a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies (29-58), who got two home runs from Freddy Galvis, snapped a five-game losing streak and San Diego (38-50) saw its stretch of five wins in six games disrupted before the All-Star break.

"We should have probably saved three of those home runs for another day," Mackanin said.

Eickhoff (1-7) turned in a solid outing in his first start since June 17. He was activated Sunday (back injury) and had one of his best performances. He tossed five shutout innings, tying a season-high with eight strikeouts while allowing five hits, walking one, hitting a batter with a pitch and generating a season-best 14 swing-and-misses.

"It felt good to be back out there," Eickhoff said. "The break allowed me to think a little more about my delivery and kind of reset. Things were going pretty well."

Trevor Cahill (3-3) was handed the loss in his second start since returning from a long stint on the disabled list.

Cahill ran into trouble in the second inning. With one out, he left a sinker up in the zone that Nick Williams took the other way to left field for his first career home run.

Two batters later, Cahill elevated a cutter that Cameron Rupp belted to center field for a 2-0 Phillies lead.

In the third, after Cahill hit leadoff man Aaron Altherr with a pitch, Galvis sent a two-run shot to the upper deck in right to push the Phillies' lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Eickhoff was cruising. He struck out the side in the third and punched out another two in the fourth.

In the fifth, though, the Padres started connecting. Cahill led of the inning with a single before leadoff hitter Wil Myers lined out to center. The next batter, Manuel Margot, hit a sharp single to center. Eickhoff, however, escaped trouble with two loud outs to get out of the inning unscathed.

With the All-Star break looming and Eickhoff making his first start in a few weeks, Mackanin elected to pull him after five innings and 71 pitches.

"He could've gone back out," Mackanin said, "but I didn't want him to throw any more pitches."

Eickhoff said, "I understood going into the break we had a lot of pitchers hot and coming off the injury it wasn't surprising."

Cahill, too, pitched five innings. He allowed four runs andn six hits while striking out eight. He was done in by the three home runs.

"He made some mistakes," Padres manager Andy Green said of Cahill. "The worst one was a hanging slider to Rupp."

The Phillies didn't stop adding to their lead with Cahill gone.

Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer in the sixth. Altherr and Galvis hit back-to-back home runs off reliever Phil Maton to up the lead to 7-0 in the seventh.

That was more than enough to get a victory for Eickhoff, who became the first Phillies pitcher to go winless in his first 14 starts since Matt Beech in 1997.

"The season tests you a little bit and you never know when that first one is going to come," Eickhoff said. "Sometimes it's later than you'd like or than you'd want."

San Diego scored its only run off Hector Neris in the ninth inning.

The Padres head to the All-Star break with the least amount of runs scored in baseball (312).

"We need more competitive at-bats," Green said. "More consistency."

On the opposing side, consistency has been something the Phillies have been searching for all year.

"I think we can play this way in a lot more games," Galvis said. "We feel like we can do much better."

It would be hard to be any better than they were on Sunday.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Luis Garcia has not allowed a run in his last 12 2/3 innings. ... Major League Baseball's All-Star break begins Sunday night and play resumes Friday across the league. ... Both teams are sending a reliever to the All-Star game as their only representative. San Diego is sending LHP Brad Hand and the Phillies' representative is RHP Pat Neshek. ... The Phillies open the second half with a six-game road trip to Milwaukee and Miami. San Diego begins the second half at home against San Francisco.