Preview: Padres at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates could be without the first three hitters in their lineup when they continue a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Pirates, already playing without reigning National League MVP Andrew McCutchen and second baseman Neil Walker, are holding their breath on lead-off hitter Josh Harrison, whose left ankle tightened up in the latter innings of Friday’s game. Harrison has been on a tear, riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Friday’s victory not only pushed the Pirates a season-high nine games over .500, but they moved a half-game ahead of St. Louis and San Francisco for the top wild card and remain 1 1/2 games back of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. A loss Saturday will bring an end to a stunning streak for the Padres, who have won 13 consecutive series at PNC Park. San Diego is 6-3 in their last nine but have been limited to one run in two of their last three and face a tough test versus Pirates lefty Francisco Liriano.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (4-13, 4.94 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (3-7, 3.91)

Stults collected only his second win in nearly three months last time out, limiting Atlanta to an unearned run over 6 1/3 innings in a 10-1 victory over Atlanta. He has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts but the 10 runs scored by San Diego matched the total from his previous six outings. Stults is seeking his first victory away from home, going 0-9 with a 5.78 ERA in 12 road starts.

After a disastrous first half of the season, Liriano has flashed the form of a staff ace in his past three turns, giving up a total of four runs over 18 innings. He followed up back-to-back victories with a no-decision last time out after yielding two runs on four hits in six innings at Arizona. Liriano, who is 1-3 in 10 home starts this year, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA and .197 batting average against in three starts versus the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harrison has seven multiple-hit games during his hitting streak.

2. RHP Andrew Cashner (shoulder), San Diego’s Opening Day starter, pitched two scoreless innings at Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday.

3. Walker (back tightness) has missed three straight games but could return to the lineup Saturday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Padres 2