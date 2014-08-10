Preview: Padres at Pirates

The San Diego Padres have never lost a series at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park since it opened in 2001 and can extend that mark to 14-0 with a win over the Pirates in Sunday’s finale of the three-game series. The Padres have managed to split the first two games despite mustering a paltry total of three runs and nine hits. San Diego goes for the clincher behind right-hander Tyson Ross, who is 3-0 in his last four starts and has allowed seven runs total in his last seven turns.

Pittsburgh has also managed only three runs in the opening two games of the series but hope to have Neil Walker back in the lineup after the second baseman has missed most of the past week due to a balky back. With reigning National League MVP Andrew McCutchen sidelined by a rib fracture, third baseman Josh Harrison has picked up the slack with a 13-game hitting streak -- a season high for the team. The Pirates hold a half-game edge over St. Louis and San Francisco for the NL’s top wild card.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (10-10, 2.62 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (5-10, 3.43)

Ross limited Atlanta to two runs over six innings in a no-decision on Aug. 3 -- the ninth consecutive start in which he has surrendered two earned runs or fewer. The 27-year-old Californian is only 4-4 in that stretch, due to part to a punchless offense that has been held to three runs or fewer six times in that span. His ERA is nearly a full run higher away from home (3.53), but Ross has allowed only four runs in his last three road starts.

Morton’s winless drought reached six starts despite limiting Miami to one run over seven innings in his last turn. Morton has been outstanding at home, surrendering two earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive outings at PNC Park, including his last victory on July 2. The sinkerballer beat the Padres with five innings of two-run ball in San Diego on June 2 to improve to 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates C Russell Martin has eight RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Padres RHP Nick Vincent has retired 27 of 28 inherited runners, the best percentage in the majors.

3. Harrison has eight multiple-hit games during his hitting streak to boost his batting average 30 points from .286 to .316.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Pirates 2