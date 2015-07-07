Preview: Padres at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost 14 consecutive home series to the San Diego Padres but can end that streak with a victory Tuesday in the second of a three-game series. A walk-off single by third baseman Pedro Álvarez in the ninth inning was the difference in Monday’s 2-1 win in the series opener, Pittsburgh’s third straight victory overall and eighth in 10 games.

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, who earned his fifth straight All-Star selection Monday, is riding a 13-game hitting streak to match his career high established in 2009. “I’m happy I was able to be able to make the All-Star team, especially after the start that I had,” said McCutchen, who was batting .225 on May 19. Offense continues to be a nightmare for the Padres, who have scored three runs during their three-game skid and been limited to two runs of fewer in six of their last seven contests to drop a season-worst seven games below .500. Tyson Ross attempts to level the series for San Diego when he opposes Pittsburgh left-hander Francisco Liriano.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (5-7, 3.63 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Franciso Liriano (5-6, 2.99)

Despite walking five batters for the third time in four starts, Ross came away with a no-decision at St. Louis on Thursday after yielding three runs in six innings. He won his previous two turns - both versus Arizona - with six innings of two-run ball on June 26 and his first complete game of the season six days earlier. Ross is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA in four starts versus the Pirates after holding them to two earned runs on May 30.

Since he was shelled by Minnesota on May 19, Liriano has registered a quality start in seven of his last eight appearances. The turnaround began at San Diego on May 29, when he struck out 11 and permitted three hits over six scoreless innings to drop his ERA to 1.97 in five starts against the Padres. Liriano pitched seven innings for the fifth time in six starts last time out, blanking Detroit on five hits to earn the victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates LF Starling Marte sat out Monday’s game with discomfort in his left side after leaving Sunday’s game.

2. Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte has hit safely in seven straight games and nine of 10.

3. Pittsburgh placed 3B Josh Harrison (thumb) on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Padres 2