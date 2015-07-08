Preview: Padres at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates appear to have finally solved their biggest nemesis at home and will try to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. The Pirates had lost 14 straight home series to San Diego before posting consecutive one-run victories to extend their winning streak to four games.

Gregory Blanco, elevated to the leadoff slot following a thumb injury to Josh Harrison, reached base three times and delivered a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 win. Pittsburgh has won seven of its last eight to cut first-place St. Louis’ lead in the National League Central to 4 1/2 games. The Padres have scored only five runs during their current four-game skid and have been held to two runs or fewer in seven of their last eight contests while dropping a season-worst eight-games under .500. San Diego sends right-hander Andrew Cashner to the mound to oppose Charlie Morton in the series finale.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-9, 4.06 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (6-2, 4.30)

Cashner turned in his second straight strong start but did not factor in the decision last time out at St. Louis, permitting one run on three hits over six innings. He ended a five-start winless drought in his previous turn by limiting Arizona to two runs on eight hits in a season high-tying seven innings. Cashner is 1-3 with a 0.95 ERA in six appearances (two starts) versus Pittsburgh, including a masterful one-hit shutout in 2013.

Morton opened the season by winning his first five starts but has seen his ERA climb by more than 2 1/2 runs over this last three turns. He took the loss despite posting a quality start in his last turn, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings versus Cleveland. Morton is 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA in five home starts and improved to 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA versus the Padres after seven innings of two-run ball at San Diego on May 30.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games Tuesday.

2. Ex-Pittsburgh SS Clint Barmes collected a pair of hits in his first game back at PNC Park.

3. Pirates LF Starling Marte (left oblique) has missed the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Padres 2