Preview: Padres at Pirates

Unable to capitalize on a rather soft spot in the schedule, the Pittsburgh Pirates remain in contention for a National League playoff slot despite hovering around the .500 mark. Pittsburgh continues a stretch of games against well-below .500 clubs when the visiting San Diego Padres open a three-game set at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

The Pirates fell short in their attempt for a three-game sweep versus Cincinnati and came out of the weekend three games out of the second wild card following Sunday's 7-3 loss. Pittsburgh is only 3-6 over a nine-game stretch against also-rans Milwaukee, Atlanta and the Reds and are showing no signs of going on a major run. The Padres can relate to an inability to solving lesser competition after completing a 4-5 homestand against the Brewers, Reds and Philadephia. San Diego is 15 games below .500 overall and 21-33 away from home as it kicks off a nine-game road trip.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (5-5, 6.67 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-0, 4.19)

Perdomo's ERA speaks volumes as to the struggles of his rookie campaign, as does an unsightly 1.83 WHIP and .333 batting average against. The 23-year-old Dominican had a modest two-start winning streak snapped last time out versus Milwaukee, allowing three runs on 10 hits and four walks over 6 2/3 innings. Perdomo, who has allowed at least three runs in 10 of his last 11 starts, is 3-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 15 road appearances (seven starts).

With the departures of lefties Francisco Liriano and Jon Niese at the trade deadline, Kuhl will get a chance to stick in the rotation as he makes his fifth career start for Pittsburgh. He was impressive in his last outing with the Pirates on July 17, tossing six scoreless innings at Washington before he was sent back to the minors. Kuhl is coming off a strong effort in his last start at Triple-A, permitting four hits over six scoreless frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen, benched for three games last week, is 3-for-21 over his last six contests.

2. Padres LF Alex Dickerson homered Sunday to extend his hitting streak to five games.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco has not started in each of the past three games due to a sore left shoulder.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Padres 4