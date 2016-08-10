Preview: Padres at Pirates

Out of the starting lineup for three games due to a sore shoulder, Gregory Polanco provide a jolt in his return for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Polanco's three-run homer was the decisive blow in Tuesday's 6-4 triumph for Pittsburgh, which looks to make it two straight victories over the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Penciled in at the cleanup spot for the first time in his career, Polanco continued his breakout campaign with his 16th homer to keep the Pirates 2 1/2 games behind Miami for the second wild card in the National League. Andrew McCutchen showed signs of breaking out of his funk by reaching base four times, including a season-high three via the walk. Padres rookie Jabari Blash went 2-for-4 with a homer on Tuesday and is 7-for-24 since his recall from the minors after batting .120 during his first stint with the team earlier in the season. San Diego sents Edwin Jackson to the mound to oppose Ryan Vogelsong in a matchup of veteran right-handers.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Edwin Jackson (2-2, 5.00 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ryan Vogelsong (1-1, 3.25)

In his fourth start since he was released by Miami, Jackson worked a season-high eight innings, permitting three runs and eight hits to pick up the victory against Milwaukee. It was the third quality start for Jackson, who pitched solely out of the bullpen in 2015 and in his eight appearances with the Marlins. Jackson is 9-3 in his career versus the Pirates but was tagged for three runs and five hits in three innings on May 30.

Although he did not factor in the decision, Vogelsong made a triumphant return of sorts at Atlanta on Thursday in his first start since he suffered facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch on May 23. Vogelsong worked six strong innings, permitting one run and three hits in only his third turn of the season. The 39-year-old has made 23 career appearances (12 starts) against the Padres, logging a 6-6 record and 4.54 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers has hit safey in seven straight games and scored at least one run in eight in a row.

2. Pirates 2B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to five games and boosted his batting average to .359 in 21 contests versus San Diego.

3. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte has recorded multiple hits in four of his last seven contests, notching eight RBIs in that span.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Padres 3