Preview: Padres at Pirates

Before their schedule becomes significantly more difficult, the Pittsburgh Pirates have one more game against a National League also-ran when they take on the visiting San Diego Padres in the rubber game of a three-game set Thursday afternoon. The Pirates are a disappointing 9-10 during a stretch that saw them play 18 of 20 games against losing NL teams after dropping a 4-0 decision Wednesday.

They managed two singles against Edwin Jackson and two Padres relievers to dip 2 1/2 games out of a wild card spot. Following the series finale, Pittsburgh has 15 of its next 19 games against teams currently holding winning records, including road series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants and the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. Pirates rookie Jameson Taillon will be making his 10th start and is in search of his first home win as he opposes southpaw Christian Friedrich in the finale. Andrew McCutchen, who had one of Pittsburgh's two hits Thursday but is still hitting just .242, is 2-for-3 with a home run against Friedrich.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-7, 4.76 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.29)

Friedrich matched his longest start of the season with seven innings against Philadelphia on Friday, but he was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs. The Eastern Kentucky product is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA in his last five road appearances. Friedrich has allowed five runs in 6 2/3 innings across four career games (one start) versus Pittsburgh.

Taillon has lasted exactly six innings in each of his last five starts, allowing a total of eight earned runs in that span. He let up one run and six hits in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Friday, giving the 24-year-old four consecutive quality starts without a victory. Taillon, who has not faced the Padres, has an impressive 28 strikeouts and one walk in his five-game hot streak.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are aiming to win their 15th series in 16 tries at PNC Park since it opened in 2001.

2. Pirates C Francisco Cervelli exited Wednesday's contest with left wrist pain.

3. San Diego CF Travis Jankowski has eight stolen bases in his last nine games, including a theft of home to cap the scoring Wednesday night.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Padres 3