Padres 2, Pirates 1: Eric Stults allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings to earn his first road win in 13 starts as visiting San Diego evened the series at one victory apiece.

Jedd Gyorko recorded an RBI single and Yasmani Grandal delivered a sacrifice fly as the Padres snapped Pittsburgh’s three-game winning streak. Stults (5-13) struck out six and scattered seven hits to improve to 1-9 away from home and three relievers bridged the gap to Joaquín Benoit, who struck out two in the ninth for his fifth save.

Russell Martin went 2-for-4 with an RBI single while Josh Harrison, Starling Marte and Jayson Nix also registered two hits apiece for the Pirates, who fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central but remained atop the wild-card standings. Francisco Liriano (3-8) had his four-start unbeaten streak halted despite allowing two runs on three hits over seven strong innings.

San Diego loaded the bases with no outs in the first on a pair of singles and a hit batsman, and Gyorko followed with a single to center to plate the first run before Grandal lifted a sacrifice fly two batters later to make it 2-0. The Pirates answered in the bottom of the inning as Harrison led off with a single and stole second before coming home on Martin’s one-out base hit.

Liriano settled down after allowing the first five batters to reach, retiring the next 18 he faced and giving his team a chance to rally against Kevin Quackenbush in the eighth, when Jordy Mercer led off with a single and moved to third on a double by Martin. Quackenbush, however, set down the next three batters to escape the jam unscathed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh 3B Harrison extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by a Pirate this season, while Martin ran his string to eight straight contests. ... Padres RHP Nick Vincent retired the only batter he faced in the seventh and has allowed only 1-of-28 inherited runners to score this season - the best percentage in the majors. ... Pirates 2B Neil Walker (back) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game but struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth, while Padres 1B Tommy Medica exited the game in the eighth after being struck in the back of the head by a pitch, although he was smiling afterward.