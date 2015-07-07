Pirates 2, Padres 1

PITTSBURGH -- Pedro Alvarez’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

The first baseman’s second career game-ending hit gave the Pirates their eighth victory in 10 games and pinned a loss on his father-in-law, Padres interim manager Pat Murphy.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out walk off right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer (5-2), moved to second on third baseman Jung Ho Kang’s single, took third on catcher Francisco Cervelli’s fly out then scored when Alvarez grounded a single up the middle.

Righty reliever Jared Hughes (2-1) pitched one scoreless inning for the win as the Pirates beat the Padres for just the fourth time in the team’s last 20 meetings at PNC Park.

Shortly after learning he had been selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 17-year career, 38-year-old Pirates right-hander A.J. Burnett pitched one-run ball over 7 2/3 innings for his sixth straight quality start.

Burnett allowed five hits and three walks while striking out four. He pitched at least six innings for the 14th time in 17 starts this season.

Burnett left after giving up two-out singles to catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Yangervis Solarte in the eighth inning that put runners on the corners with two outs and the score tied 1-1. Tony Watson relieved and struck out Matt Kemp.

Padres starter James Shields’ winless streak reached six games, though he allowed only an unearned run and two hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked one while remaining stuck on seven wins since June 3.

The Pirates tied it at 1-1 with a seventh-inning run on a two-out throwing error by Solarte on Alvarez’s grounder that allowed McCutchen, who had doubled, to score from second base.

McCutchen was the Pirates’ first hitter to reach second base.

The Padres scored their lone run on shortstop Alexi Amarista’s sacrifice fly in the second inning. They have scored two runs or less in six of their last seven games and one run or less in 25 of their 86 games this season.

First baseman Yonder Alonso and second baseman Jeff Gyorko each had two hits for San Diego.

NOTES: Pirates 3B Josh Harrison was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left thumb injury. Harrison is to undergo more testing, but a source said the team fears Harrison has a torn ligament, which likely would sideline him until late August. Harrison was injured while stealing second base in the seventh inning Sunday in a win over Cleveland. ... Pittsburgh INF Jung Ho Kang started at third base Monday and will see the bulk of the action there while Harrison is out. ... The Pirates added 1B Travis Ishikawa to the active roster a day after claiming him off waivers from San Francisco. Ishikawa will serve primarily as a left-handed pinch hitter and late-inning defensive replacement for 1B Pedro Alvarez. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup a day after feeling discomfort in his left side during a fourth-inning plate appearance and leaving the game. He is considered day-to-day. ... Padres RHP Dale Thayer, who has been on the DL with a strained right shoulder since June 17, rejoined the team from his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday before the game. ... San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow, on the DL with right shoulder inflammation since May 3, is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday and a simulated game Saturday. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross (5-7, 3.63 ERA) will face Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (5-6, 2.99) on Tuesday night.