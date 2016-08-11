Jackson, Padres shut out Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Edwin Jackson limited Pittsburgh to two singles over seven dominating innings, and an alert Travis Jankowski pulled off a rare steal of home, leading the San Diego Padres past the Pirates 4-0 Wednesday night.

Jackson (3-2) was strong from the start in his fifth appearance since joining the Padres -- his 11th major league team -- and didn't allow a hit until Jordy Mercer's leadoff single in the sixth. Jackson took a no-hitter into the seventh in his first start with San Diego, against the San Francisco Giants on July 17.

Padres manager Andy Green looked ready to take out Jackson following Andrew McCutchen's single leading off the seventh, but Jackson appeared to talk him out of it and went on to strike out the final three batters he faced. Jackson fanned seven and walked three.

Jackson and relievers Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer didn't allow a Pirates runner past second base during the combined two-hitter.

Pirates starter Ryan Vogelsong (1-2) also was effective, limiting the Padres to two unearned runs over six innings, but his own untimely throwing error led to a two-run San Diego second inning.

Jankowski accomplished one of the baseball's rarest plays -- a steal of home that wasn't part of a double steal -- in the eighth. After Jankowski doubled and moved to third on a grounder, he saw catcher Eric Fryer casually throwing the ball back to reliever Antonio Bastardo and took off for the plate, sliding in safely and beating Bastardo's hurried return throw.

Vogelsong was strong again in his only his second start since May 23, when a 94 mph fastball by the Rockies' Jordan Lyles broke several bones in his face and put him out for more than two months.

He wound up allowing two runs, both unearned, on three hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Vogelsong's own defense let him down in the second inning, when the Padres didn't hit a ball out of the infield following Jabari Blash's out-out double yet still scored two runs.

Christian Bethancourt was credited with a single on a ball he short of the pitcher's mound that Vogelsong threw away trying to get the runner at first. Blash scored on the play, and Bethancourt went on to second.

After Alexei Ramirez fouled out, third baseman Jung Ho Kang misplayed Jackson's hard-hit ball down the line for an error that scored Bethancourt, who was running on the play.

Vogelsong also was effective in his first start following his serious injury, limiting the Braves to one run over six innings last Thursday in Atlanta.

NOTES: The Padres brought up INF Nick Noonan from Triple-A El Paso and sent down INF Jose Rondon. Noonan was batting .321 with El Paso. Rondon went 0-for-3 Tuesday against the Pirates, lowering his average to .120. ... The Pirates held out 1B John Jaso, who bruised and blackened an eye during a collision at the plate Tuesday. He did not have concussion symptoms. ... San Diego put INF/OF Hector Olivera on unconditional waivers after designating him for assignment Aug. 2. The Padres acquired him from Atlanta as a cost-cutting move in the Matt Kemp trade and had no plans to play the former Dodgers prospect, who once signed a $62.5 million contract. ... Pirates C Chris Stewart (knee) begins a rehabilitation assignment Friday at Double-A Altoona. ... Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) will complete a side session Thursday at PNC Park before throwing 65 or 70 pitches during a rehabilitation start Sunday at Altoona.