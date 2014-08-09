Padres fail to solve Worley in Pirates’ win

PITTSBURGH -- The San Diego Padres knew what was coming, but they still couldn’t solve Pittsburgh Pirates starter Vance Worley.

Worley pitched seven innings to stay unbeaten since the All-Star break and Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco each had three hits from the top two spots in the batting order as the Pirates edged the Padres 2-1 on Friday night.

“He kept throwing his cutter the whole game and getting the ball down,” Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso said of Worley. “I thought we had some good swings but it seemed like we were always a little later or a little early.”

Worley (5-1) gave up one run and six hits while striking out seven and walking one. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four second-half starts.

“I thought they were sitting more on my fastballs in to lefties and away from righties so I decided to show them a little something different and keep them off-balance (with the cutter),” Worley said. “By the end of my outing, I was able to have that pitch back again because they were too busy thinking about the other stuff.”

Harrison ran his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games and was on base in all four plate appearances from the leadoff spot as he also drew a walk. The utility player started at third base and is 10-for-17 (.588) against the Padres this season.

Polanco, the rookie right fielder, has five hits in his last two games.

“It’s the only offense we got,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Left-hander Tony Watson worked a scoreless eighth and closer Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his career-best 21st save.

The Pirates (62-53) improved to 5-2 in July and have a 2.63 ERA in the seven games.

Right-hander Ian Kennedy (8-10) lost for the first time since June 25, the span of six starts, but pitched well in defeat. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

”He didn’t have his best fastball but he got stronger as the game went on and got out of some key jams,“ Padres manager Bud Black said. ”He gave up two runs in six innings and you’ll take that every time. When you make 33 starts in a season, you’re not going to have your best stuff every single time out.

“This guy is a professional who knows how to work his way through a game. He gave us every chance to win the game.”

Kennedy walked 20 in his last five starts, covering 30 innings and that is partially due to an oblique strain that he said is 90 percent healed.

“I‘m trying to go out there and grind through it,” Kennedy said.

The Padres (52-62) lost for just the third time in their last nine games, though shortstop Evereth Cabrera and third baseman Yangervis Solarte had two hits each at the top of the order.

The Padres scored in the top of the first inning when Cabrera led off with a double and scored on right fielder Seth Smith’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Harrison tripled off the top of the right-center field fence and scored on Polanco’s single before first baseman Ike Davis capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.

“A guy who strikes like (Kennedy) does, you want to get to him early and we got to him early,” Harrison said.

NOTES: Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez was activated Friday from the bereavement list after missing three games to attend the funeral of his wife’s grandmother. He took ground balls at first base during batting practice. Alvarez leads the major leagues with 24 errors -- 21 coming on throws -- and the Pirates are considering moving him across the diamond. ... Pittsburgh RHP Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Alvarez’s return. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture in lower left ribcage) missed his fourth straight game but did swing a bat for the first time since being injured. ... Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) sat out for the fifth time in six games. ... Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (strained right lat) will make a third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis. He has been out since July 5. ... Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) was scheduled to make his first rehab start Friday night for Class A Lake Elsinore. He has been on the disabled list since June 23. ... San Diego LHP Eric Stults (4-13, 4.94 ERA) will face Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano (3-7, 3.91 ERA) on Saturday night.