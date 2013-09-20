San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Erlin starts Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series. Erlin has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his eight starts this season and is 1-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three home starts. The rookie never faced the Dodgers.

3B Chase Headley’s six-game hitting streak ended Thursday as he went 0-for-4 in a 10-1 loss at Pittsburgh. He is still hitting .316 (12-for-38) in his last 11 games.

SS Ronny Cedeno has filled in so well during the final two months of the season while All-Star SS Evereth Cabrera sits out a 50-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his part in the Biogenesis performance enhancing drug scandal that the Padres would like the veteran to come back next season. Manager Bud Black did not specify whether Cedeno, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, would compete with Cabrera for the starting shortstop next spring or be a utility infielder if re-signed. Cedeno is hitting .300 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 34 games.

RHP Ian Kennedy’s streak of five consecutive starts without a loss ended Thursday as the Padres were hammered 10-1 at Pittsburgh. Kennedy (6-10) was rocked for six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings and was tagged for five runs in the fourth inning, including home runs by Pedro Alvarez and Neil Walker. Kennedy is 1-6 with a 5.64 ERA in 17 road starts this season. “He didn’t really command his pitches in the fourth,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He was hanging in there through the first three. They stressed him a bit but he got out of trouble. He couldn’t hold them off in the fourth, though.”

RF Kyle Blanks was not in the starting lineup Thursday for a second straight game because of illness. Blanks left Tuesday night’s game in the sixth inning then pinch-hit on Wednesday night.