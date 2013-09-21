San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Erlin (3-3) had his best outing in the big leagues, shutting down a lineup of Dodger reserves and limiting them to four hits and matching a career-best seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, his longest outing as a major leaguer. The left-hander walked one and threw 105 pitches (72 strikes). He said keeping his pitches down in the zone was a big key. “Even if you miss over the plate and it’s down, there’s a shot you can get a ground ball,” said Erlin, who improved to 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Tucson on Aug. 28. “Everything felt the best. You always evaluate your outing based on execution. I felt like today’s was the best it’s been. I‘m happy with it but there’s still room to improve.”

2B Jedd Gyorko became the fifth second baseman to hit 20 home runs in his rookie season when he took former teammate Edinson Volquez deep in the fifth on Friday night. The other members of the club are Danny Espinosa (21, 2011); Alexi Ramirez (21, 2008); Dan Uggla (27, 2006); and Joe Gordon (24, 1938). Also, Gyorko is four short of Nate Colbert’s club mark with nine games to go. ”As the season was kind of progressing, it was a number I wanted to get to,“ Gyorko said of cracking 20.”

RHP Burch Smith will make his sixth start on Saturday against the Dodgers. Smith has never faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith won his first major league game last Sunday when he struck out 10 and walked two in seven innings against the Braves. Smith threw a no-hitter for five innings. Smith is 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA in three starts at Petco Park.

RHP Huston Street provided a little drama before putting the Dodgers away in the ninth of Friday’s victory. Street gave up a leadoff double to Skip Schumaker and a single to pinch-hitter Adrian Gonzalez with one out, putting runners at first and third. But the closer struck out pinch-hitters Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp for his 32nd save in 33 opportunities. “The good thing is they don’t have a lot of experience pinch-hitting, especially after a celebration,” Street said. Street has saved 24 in a row.

OF Will Venable has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games at Petco Park, hitting .333 (16-for-48) during the stretch. Venable, who also stole his 21st base in Friday’s win over the Dodgers, has been successful in 38 of his last 44 (86.4 percent) attempted steals dating back to June 22 of last season.