San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2, started playing catch from 60 feet Saturday. As a rookie in 2012, Kelly went 2-3 with a 6.21 ERA in six starts for San Diego.

C Rene Rivera went 1-for-3 Sunday, extending his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. Rivera is hitting .364 during that stretch.

OF Carlos Quentin says he is feeling good after having season-ending surgery on his right knee Sept. 3 to remove particles from his patellar tendon. He has had three operations on the knee since the Padres acquired him from the White Sox in a trade Dec. 31, 2011. “This was by far the best of the three,” Quentin said. “I‘m really encouraged. This gives me a good chance in 2014 for having a productive year.”

LHP Eric Stults, who faces the Diamondbacks on Monday, has gone 1-6 in 11 starts in the second half despite producing some quality outings. He snapped a career-worst six-game losing streak with a win in his last start, Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh. Stults is 1-2 with a 4.43 ERA in three starts this season against Arizona. In his career, he is 4-4 against the Diamondbacks with a 4.39 ERA in 10 games (eight starts).

RHP Andrew Cashner pitched well Sunday but had little to show for his effort. Cashner, who threw a shutout against the Pirates on Sept. 16, allowed an unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He threw 110 pitches (72 strikes). Cashner vented some frustrations after the loss, saying he was better than advertised by the media. “I think (being) healthy is probably my biggest thing,” he said. “That and where I come from ... and all the people who doubted me, all the reporters, all of you doubted me. It’s nice to stick it to you all.”

1B Yonder Alonso hasn’t officially been shut down for the final week, but it is unlikely he will play again. Alonso hasn’t played since suffering a hand injury in late August against the Dodgers.