San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) is throwing 50 pitches routinely from 60 feet and is expected to progress to 75 feet this week. Although he’s much further behind than teammates Cory Luebke and Joe Wieland were when they began experiencing setbacks, Kelly remains optimistic about a timeline that should have him ready right around spring training. “The arm is feeling great,” Kelly said.

INF Logan Forsythe (plantar fasciitis) started a game Sunday for the first time since Sept. 3. His ailing right foot had limited him to six pinch-hitting appearances over the previous two-plus weeks. He appeared as a pinch hitter again Monday.

RHP Tyson Ross, who starts against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, is 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in his past 11 starts with 72 strikeouts and 19 walks. Since July 23, he has limited opponents to a .200 batting average, which is fourth best in the National League. Ross is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two starts this season (and his career) against the Diamondbacks.

C Yasmani Grandal, who had reconstructive ACL surgery in August, said he is expecting to be ready for spring training. Opening Day would be less than eight months removed from a procedure originally expected to sideline Grandal nine to 12 months, so manager Bud Black is tempering his catcher’s enthusiasm. “We’re cautiously optimistic about Yas being ready for spring training,” Black said.

SS Ronny Cedeno was hit in the head by a pitch from reliever Heath Bell with two outs in the seventh inning. Cedeno left the game, but the extent of his injury was unknown. Padres manager Bud Black said after the game that Cedeno was woozy and would be evaluated over the next 24 hours. “He’s got a little bit of a headache. He hit him pretty square,” Black said. “We’ll continue to monitor him overnight.”

CF Cameron Maybin is feeling good after surgery in August on his nagging right wrist. He is expected to need four to five months of rehab, but he hopes to get at-bats in winter ball ahead of spring training. “I almost feel too good,” Maybin said of his wrist. “When they went in there, it was much worse than they thought. I could tell the difference three days after the surgery. Now it feels amazing compared to where it was before.”

LHP Eric Stults gave up a run and scattered seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings Monday while beating the Diamondbacks. It was the second consecutive win for Stults (10-13), who snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Pirates in his last outing, Sept. 17. In facing the Diamondbacks for the fourth time this season, Stults said he knew he needed to change things up. He said he used his slider more. “It’s tough when you see a team a lot and they’ve seen you a lot,” said Stults, who is 2-2 this season against Arizona and 5-4 in his career. “They know your tendencies, they know what your pitches do and what pitches you like to throw. Tonight we didn’t deviate a whole lot except we changed our approach to how many sliders I threw. It seemed to work against these guys.”

OF Will Venable didn’t play Monday because of an abdominal injury. Venable has been ailing for the past couple of weeks, manager Bud Black said, and his return date is unknown.

RHP Andrew Cashner is done for the season after throwing a career-high 175 innings. Cashner, 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA), got no run support and allowed only an unearned run in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out 128, walked 47 and allowed 151 hits this year.

C Nick Hundley connected off Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy for his career-high 12th home run to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning, allowing the Padres to prevail Monday. Hundley wasn’t sure if his three-run homer would stay fair. It sailed toward the left field foul, landing just fair near the second level of the Western Metal Supply building.

1B Yonder Alonso had an injection Saturday in his ailing right hand, and Padres manager Bud Black said he Alonso is unlikely to hit again this season after last week’s setback in the batting cage in Pittsburgh. However, Black said Alonso might be able to play in a game on defense.