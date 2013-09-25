San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross had a strong outing but got no run support again. Ross, who set down 10 consecutive batters at one point, gave up a run on three hits and three walks (one intentional) in eight innings in San Diego’s 12-inning setback to the Diamondbacks. He struck out six and hit a batter. Ross threw 90 pitches (61 strikes). A lack of offensive support has been Ross’ biggest headache. In his past 11 starts, the Padres have scored just 12 runs.

SS Ronny Cedeno didn’t Tuesday after being hit in the head by a pitch from RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. “Hopefully, he’ll be back (Wednesday), but he’s not doing great,” manager Bud Black said. “Anytime there is a blow to the head, I think there is some sort of concussion. To what degree, that obviously depends. The (team) doctors said (Monday) night he was concussed to a certain point. Last night, he didn’t look great, but today, much better.” Cedeno said he felt “kind of foggy” Tuesday.

RHP Ian Kennedy will face his former teammates for the second time Wednesday since being traded July 31. Kennedy allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Diamondbacks on Aug. 27 but didn’t factor in the decision. Kennedy is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in seven starts at Petco Park.

CF Will Venable did not play Monday and Tuesday because of an abdominal strain. Manager Bud Black said the condition has been an issue for a few weeks, but he hoped to get Venable back in the lineup before the season ends Sunday. The results of an MRI taken Tuesday were not immediately available.