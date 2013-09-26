San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Erlin, who starts against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts this season at Petco Park. This will be Erlin’s second start against the Diamondbacks. He is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

2B Jedd Gyorko leads all major league rookies in homers with 21. He went deep off Arizona RHP Randall Delgado in the Padres’ 12-2 romp Wednesday night. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had a game like that as a team,” said Gyorko, who has a club-high 55 RBIs. “Good at-bats up and down, top to bottom.”

C Chris Robinson hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night for his first major league hit in his sixth at-bat. Robinson became the third Padre to homer this season for his first hit, joining Jaff Decker and Tommy Medica.

SS Ronny Cedeno didn’t play again as a precaution from being hit in the head by a pitch from Arizona RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. The Padres said Cedeno is day-to-day.

RHP Ian Kennedy was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Padres on July 31, and he struggled when he pitched for San Diego on Aug. 27 at Chase Field, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Kennedy (7-10) enjoyed a smoother performance Wednesday, giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings to beat his ex-teammates. He came out firing, striking out four of the six batters he faced to open the game. “First inning, I kind of set the tone with the command of my fastball down,” said Kennedy, who improved to 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA since joining the Padres. “I think when you throw a fastball where you want it down in the zone, it gives you a little bit of liberty of missing up in the zone because (hitters) are looking down. I just felt pretty good arm-action wise.”

OF Will Venable returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an abdominal strain. He went 1-for-4 and scored two runs.