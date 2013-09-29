San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross will start the final game of the season Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. You could argue, despite his 3-8 record, he should be starting San Diego’s next game -- the 2014 opener --as well. Ross has pitched about as well as anyone in the majors since joining the rotation on July 23. Opponents have hit just .192 over those 12 starts, the fourth-best figure in baseball. Ross has gone just 3-4 in those games despite a 2.80 ERA. The San Francisco Bay Area native is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Giants.

2B Jedd Gyorko broke open Saturday’s 9-3 win over the San Francisco Giants with a two-run home run in a four-run ninth inning. The home run was his 22nd, which not only is the most among rookies this season but ranks as the third most by a rookie second baseman. Only Florida’s Dan Uggla (27) in 2006 and the New York Yankees’ Joe Gordon (25) in 1938 hit more. 1B Nate Colbert holds the Padres’ record for home runs by a rookie, with 24.

OF Mark Kotsay will play the final game of his career Sunday, and it would be fitting if he went out with a pinch-hit. Kotsay delivered a pinch-single in Friday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. It was the 66th pinch-hit of his career. Only one active player -- Miami’s 3B/OF Greg Dobbs (95) -- has more. Kotsay is 66-for-246 in his career as a pinch-hitter, a .268 average that’s third among active players behind Atlanta OF Reed Johnson (.289) and Philadelphia INF Pete Orr (.272).

OF Chris Denorfia was the Padres’ defensive standout in Friday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, throwing out OF Gregor Blanco at second base and home plate for his 11th and 12th outfield assists of the season. He also hit the second pitch of the game for a home run in the Padres’ 9-3 win. The leadoff homer was his second of the season and the seventh of his career. He has a career-high 10 homers this season.

LHP Eric Stults set career highs in several categories this season, including innings pitched (203 2/3). He recorded his third consecutive win, limiting the San Francisco Giants to three runs on seven hits in a 9-3 win. The winning streak comes on the heels of an 0-6 stretch that immediately followed the All-Star break. Stults said he made an adjustment in his delivery after the sixth consecutive loss, which led to a finish in which he gave up just eight runs in his last four starts.