San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Alexi Amarista sparked the Padres out of an 18-inning scoreless drought with a game-changing, pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning of San Diego’s 4-2 win over Miami on Sunday. The 5-foot-6, 150-pound contact hitter was celebrating his 25th birthday on the day he led his team to victory with the 11th home run of his career.

LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start of 2014 on Monday against the Indians after getting skipped in the rotation Saturday with RHP Andrew Cashner available. Erlin pitched once in relief last week, retiring both Dodgers he faced on April 2.

RHP Huston Street recorded his second save of the season economically Sunday, needing just nine pitches to retire the Marlins in order. It was his first action since he recorded the save on Opening Night, March 31 against the Dodgers. Street may not get the most save opportunities among NL closers, but he is reliable in converting them.

RHP Ian Kennedy went six solid innings, giving up just one run and three hits while striking out five against the Marlins on Sunday to earn his first win of 2014. Kennedy struggled on the road a year ago, posting a 5.64 ERA away from Petco Park, so it was a good sign to see him pitch well on the road against a Marlins lineup that was hot coming in.