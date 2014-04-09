San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross’s error in the fourth inning Tuesday couldn’t have come at a worse time for he and his team. Ross dropped a throw to first base that should have been a groundout. Instead, it led to a three-run homer three batters later. “It was a matter of taking my eye off the ball a little bit too soon and worrying about the bag before catching it,” Ross said.

2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, one RBI shy of his career high. But it was a throwing error by Gyorko to second base that allowed Cleveland to score three runs in the third inning without benefit of a hit. “It was a terrible throw,” Gyorko said. “If you have to do it again, maybe just get the easy out at first. I made a bad play.”

OF Xavier Nady belted a mammoth 422-foot solo home run in the ninth inning off Cleveland reliever Vinnie Pestano. It was Nady’s first home run since Sept. 30, 2012, at San Diego, as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

SS Everth Cabrera was 3-for-5 in the loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, and all three of Cabrera’s hits were doubles. That ties the Padres franchise record for most doubles in a game. It’s been done 38 times, most recently on April 27 of last year, vs. San Francisco, by Yonder Alonso.