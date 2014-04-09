FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 9, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross’s error in the fourth inning Tuesday couldn’t have come at a worse time for he and his team. Ross dropped a throw to first base that should have been a groundout. Instead, it led to a three-run homer three batters later. “It was a matter of taking my eye off the ball a little bit too soon and worrying about the bag before catching it,” Ross said.

2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, one RBI shy of his career high. But it was a throwing error by Gyorko to second base that allowed Cleveland to score three runs in the third inning without benefit of a hit. “It was a terrible throw,” Gyorko said. “If you have to do it again, maybe just get the easy out at first. I made a bad play.”

OF Xavier Nady belted a mammoth 422-foot solo home run in the ninth inning off Cleveland reliever Vinnie Pestano. It was Nady’s first home run since Sept. 30, 2012, at San Diego, as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

SS Everth Cabrera was 3-for-5 in the loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, and all three of Cabrera’s hits were doubles. That ties the Padres franchise record for most doubles in a game. It’s been done 38 times, most recently on April 27 of last year, vs. San Francisco, by Yonder Alonso.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.