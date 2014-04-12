San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko almost saved RHP Andrew Cashner’s no-hit bid with a diving catch of Rajai Davis’s looping liner to center in the sixth inning Friday night. “My arms were just too short,” said Gyorko, who was off to a 4-for-32 start before tripling home Everth Cabrera with the Padres’ first run in the first.

C Rene Rivera has become RHP Andrew Cashner’s steady catcher. In nine career games with Rivera behind the plate, Cashner has a 1.23 ERA with 64 strikeouts against 11 walks.

3B Chase Headley, who was 4-for-32 entering Friday night’s game, went 2-for-4 with a RBI double and a two-run homer. It was his first homer of the season. “Even though he hasn’t got the hits, we’ve been seeing better swings from Chase,” manager Bud Black said.

CF Cameron Maybin started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Friday night and was 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in the Chihuahuas’ 2-1 win over Reno. Black said Maybin, who suffered a ruptured biceps tendon while diving for a ball in the outfield of the Padres’ third exhibition on March 2, will need at least 20 at-bats and likely more before he can join the Padres.

RHP Andrew Cashner’s one-hit shutout of the Tigers on Friday night was the 27-year-old’s second one-hit shutout in a span of five starts dating back to Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh. It is the first time a major league pitcher has thrown two one-hit shutouts in a span of five starts since Toronto’s Dave Stieb did it over the 1998-99 seasons. Over his last nine starts dating back to last Aug. 19, Cashner has a 0.96 ERA and an opponent batting average of .159.