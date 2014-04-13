San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Carlos Quentin, who has been on the disabled list since the last week of spring training with a bone bruise on his left knee, could begin on-the-field activities as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

3B Chase Headley has five hits in his last 10 at-bats after a 3-for-30 start this season. During his slow start, Headley became the Padres’ career leader in strikeouts. He now has 779 in 3,047 at-bats

-OF Chris Denorfia stole second and third in the first inning on Saturday night against the Tigers, giving him 14 straight steals without being thrown out dating to the start of the 2013 season. He is one of two Major Leaguers with a 100 percent success rate on steals since the start of the 2013 season.

SS Everth Cabrera had his sixth multi-hit game on Saturday. Six multi-hit games in the Padres’ first 11 games of the season is the fourth-highest total in Padres history behind Tony Gwynn (eight in 1996), Wally Joyner (seven in 1996) and Gwynn (seven in 1995).