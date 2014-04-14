San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross earned a win as a starter at Petco Park for the first time Sunday. In eight career starts at Petco Park, Ross is 1-3 despite a 2.61 ERA. He has 56 strikeouts against 18 walks in 51 2/3 innings at Petco Park as a starter. Overall, he has a 2.20 ERA at Petco Park in 17 career appearances. Ross (1-2) limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings Sunday.

2B Jedd Gyorko hit his first homer of the season Sunday. Last season, Gyorko didn’t hit the first of his club-rookie-record 23 homers until May 1 in the team’s 27th game. He drove in a run in each of the Padres’ past three games, the second-longest RBI streak of his career.

OF/1B Xavier Nady has homered for each of his past three major league hits dating back to the end of the 2012 season. Two of the blasts came as a pinch hitter, and all three came in games he didn’t start. With seven career pinch homers, Nady is tied for the fifth most among active players. One of the players he is tied with is teammate Seth Smith.

LF Carlos Quentin, on the disabled list since the start of the season with a bone bruise in his left knee, is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday. Manager Bud Black said Quentin’s return to the lineup remains weeks away.

RHP Josh Johnson will have his right forearm strain re-evaluated this week. He landed on the disabled list during spring training, so he has yet to make his Padres debut.

RF Will Venable hit a two-run double in the fourth inning Sunday, ended his string of 15 consecutive hitless at-bats that included five strikeouts. The RBIs were his first since last Sept. 16, a RBI-less string of 21 straight games that was the second longest of his career.