San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly, who had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery on April 1, 2013, is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday at the Padres’ Arizona training base. He could be less than two weeks from starting a rehab assignment.

LF Carlos Quentin took live batting practice prior to Monday night’s game. Although he had been hitting in the cage, Quentin hadn’t hit on the field since suffering a bone bruise to his left knee in spring training. He also played catch Monday, but he has yet to run. There is no timetable yet for Quentin’s return, and Padres manager Bud Black said the veteran would require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league roster.

RHP Huston Street picked up his fourth save Monday night with a perfect ninth inning against the Rockies. He has converted 29 of 30 save opportunities dating back to last May 14.

SS Everth Cabrera doubled in the fifth Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games (12-for-30, .400). His six doubles in the season’s first 13 games are tied for the most in franchise history over such a span.