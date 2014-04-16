San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Erlin matched his career high with seven strikeouts Tuesday night. Since last Aug. 28, Erlin is 3-1 as a starter with a 2.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts against eight walks in 42 2/3 innings. However, he took the loss against the Rockies after allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings. “The second time through the lineup I felt myself trying to do too much and over-throwing. I lost command of my fastball.” he said.

3B Chase Headley, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, is struggling at the plate and in the field. After the Padres opened the game with four consecutive hits, he struck out, failing to advance runners from first and second. He finished 0-for-4, and he is hitless in his past 12 at-bats to drop his average to .160. He also made an error in a fourth straight game. Headley has 11 strikeouts in 50 at-bats.

RHP Josh Johnson is not seeing improvement in the right forearm strain that has sidelined him since March 21. He will see orthopedic surgeon James Andrews next week. Andrews performed cleanup surgery on Johnson’s elbow last October and performed Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in 2008.

OF Will Venable moved into the leadoff spot Tuesday in the absence of SS Everth Cabrera, and he went 2-for-3 with a game-opening double. Venable has five hits in his past nine at-bats, with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in that span.

SS Everth Cabrera was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup due to a sore right knee. Cabrera was injured after making a leaping catch while going to his right Monday night. Cabrera twisted the knee trying to throw back across his body in an unsuccessful attempt for a double play. “It got sorer overnight and I was a little worried about the knee,” the Padres lead-off hitter said.