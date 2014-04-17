FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#Intel
April 18, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Casey Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, successfully completed a simulated game at the Padres’ spring base in Peoria, Ariz. He will likely have one more simulated game before starting a rehab assignment.

LF Tommy Medica’s homer in the second inning was his fourth in 28 career games, the fifth-highest total over the first 28 games of a career in franchise history. 1B Dave Staton holds the record with seven, followed by five apiece for C Benito Santiago, 3B Chase Headley and C Yasmani Grandal.

LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) took live batting practice for a third straight day Wednesday and played catch in the outfield. However, he has yet to run, ruling out the possibility of starting a rehab assignment this weekend.

3B Chase Headley was out of the San Diego Padres’ lineup Wednesday night with what was described as a mild strain of his right biceps muscle. Headley, who is eligible for free agency at the end of this season, he is hitting .160 (8-for-50) and has committed four errors. He has two doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

RHP Andrew Cashner, 27, has a 0.99 ERA and a .175 opponents’ batting average (45-for-257) over his past 10 starts dating back to last Aug. 19. Cashner has allowed two earned runs or less in each of those starts. On Wednesday, he limited the Rockies to two runs (one earned) in 7 1/3 innings.

SS Everth Cabrera was back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday due to a sore right knee. Cabrera went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
