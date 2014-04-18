San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Xavier Nady hit his third homer of the season Thursday. He has three homers and a double in 20 at-bats this season for a .200 batting average and a .700 slugging percentage. Nady has not had a single since 2012, with his last five hits being four homers and a double.

3B Chase Headley singled as a pinch-hitter against Rockies LHP Boone Logan in the eighth inning Thursday. Hitting from the right side is all the switch-hitting Headley could do. He missed the last two starts with a right biceps strain and although Padres manager Bud Black listed him as day-to-day, the Padres are talking as if Headley might need to go on the 15-day disabled list. He could not have hit from the left side Thursday.

1B Yonder Alonso made his third major league appearance at third base in the ninth inning Thursday. Alonso, who played third in high school and briefly at the University of Miami, started a game at third for the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 29, 2011, and was at third for one hitter on April 10, 2012, against the Dodgers.

SS Everth Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning double. The double was his seventh of the season.