San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Rene Rivera has supplanted Nick Hundley as the Padres’ No. 2 catcher. In Rivera’s seven starts this season, the Padres are 6-1. Rivera’s catcher’s earned run average of 1.07 (seven earned runs in 59 innings) is the lowest in the major leagues among catchers with 50 or more innings behind the plate this season. The Padres are said to be interested in trading Hundley, who is making $4 million this season. Yasmani Grandal is the Padres’ No. 1 catcher, although he is still rehabbing from last August’s ACL surgery and has yet to catch back-to-back games.

LF Carlos Quentin could continue the rehab process from the bone bruise in his left knee in Arizona Monday. He could go to the Padres’ year-round training facility when the Padres open a 10-game road trip. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. Quentin could start running on the field next week. “He is getting closer to full baseball activities,” said manager Bud Black. The next step would then be a rehab assignment.

3B Chase Headley missed a third straight start Friday with the combination of a right biceps strain and sore left knee. But the switch-hitter took batting practice from both sides of the plate and played catch. Padres manager Bud Black said Headley could be back in the starting lineup as soon as Saturday. Headley has a new carbon-fiber knee brace on his left knee to take stress off the knee.

RF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-4 against the Giants Friday night and owns a career .350 (63-for-180) batting average against San Francisco -- the best batting average by any active major league hitter against the Giants with a minimum of 150 at-bats. Denorfia has hit in eight straight starts.