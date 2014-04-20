FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Nick Vincent allowed only one run in eight relief appearances this season. He has given up three hits and two walks over eight innings (1.13 ERA) with eight strikeouts.

RHP Joaquin Benoit picked up his first save for the Padres on Saturday night because regular closer RHP Huston Street wasn’t available after throwing 31 pitches to pick up Friday night’s save against the Giants. Benoit had 24 saves for the Tigers last season before signing with the Padres as a free agent.

3B Chase Headley returned to the Padres lineup Saturday night after missing three games with a sore left knee and a right biceps strain. Headley played wearing a carbon-fiber brace on the knee that was surgically repaired last October. “It didn’t bother me,” said Headley, who went 1-for-4 and stole his first base of the season.

SS Everth Cabrera had his seventh multi-hit game of the season Saturday night and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games to become the Padres leading hitter (.319). H has hit .349 (16-for-46) over the last 11 games.

