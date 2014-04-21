FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 22, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Robbie Erlin has limited opponents to a .206 batting average (.13-for-63) through his first four starts. He didn’t allow a hit (or a walk) to the last 14 hitters he faced Sunday after giving up three hits and three walks to the first 10 Giants he faced while falling in a 4-0 hole. Over his last six outings, rival hitters have batted .175 against Erlin.

CF Cameron Maybin could rejoin the Padres during their 10-game road trip that starts Monday in Milwaukee. Maybin, who suffered a ruptured left biceps in the Padres’ third exhibition game, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson, where he is 5-for-26 in seven games.

C Nick Hundley was 2-for-4 with a home run against the Giants on Sunday. Since the start of the 2013 season, six of Hundley’s 14 homers have come against the Giants. A dozen of his 47 career homers have come against the Giants and his career ratio of one homer every 9.4 at-bats against the Giants is the best ratio for any active player against the Giants. Hundley is 51-for-182 in his career against San Francisco -- .280 with 12 homers and 26 RBIs.

SS Everth Cabrera was 2-for-4 Sunday for his eighth multi-hit game of the season. Cabrera has hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games (18-for-41) with six doubles and a triple.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

