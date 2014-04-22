San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Anthony Carter’s contract was sold to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan Monday. Carter was signed as a minor league free agent during the offseason, but after allowing seven earned runs in five innings to start spring training, the 28-year-old was reassigned to minor league camp and opened the season at Triple-A El Paso, where he appeared in three games and allowed two runs on five hits. Carter hadn’t appeared in a game since April 9.

LF Carlos Quentin will report to the Padres’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., this week to continue rehabbing a bone bruise in his left knee. Quentin has not played this season because of the injury and was limited to just 11 Cactus League appearances. He was originally expected to report to Surprise on Monday, but will instead arrive later in the week in the hopes of beginning a rehab assignment.

CF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Monday in a rehabilitation outing with Triple-A El Paso, but he could rejoin the Padres during a 10-game road trip that started Monday in Milwaukee. Maybin ruptured his left biceps tendon March 2 but opted against surgery. He’s batting .167 (5-for-30) during his rehab stint.

RHP Billy Buckner signed a minor league contract with the Padres Monday and will join San Diego’s short-season Class A affiliate, Eugene, at extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Buckner, 30, has spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues and has a career ERA of 6.07.