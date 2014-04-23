FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2014

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

RHP Donn Roach worked two scoreless innings Tuesday and earned his first career major league victory. After allowing three earned runs over 3 1/3 innings of work in his first two appearances, Roach kept opponents off the board his last two times out, a span of three innings, with two strikeouts.

RHP Nick Vincent saw his streak of consecutive batters retired come to an end Tuesday. Taking over in the seventh inning for right-hander Ian Kennedy, Vincent struck out Brewers SS Jean Segura to extend the streak to 20 before giving up a single to pinch-hitter Lyle Overbay. Vincent, though, pitched out of the inning and has now thrown 7 2/3 innings without allowing a run, dating back to April 4.

RHP Houston Street worked a perfect 12th inning Tuesday to record his seventh save in as many opportunities this season. Street has held opponents scoreless in six of his seven appearances this season -- allowing only a solo home run to the Giants’ Brandon Belt last Friday -- and has held hitters to a .148 batting average this season.

OF Chris Denorfia set a career high with three hits Tuesday in the Padres’ 2-1, 12-inning victory at Milwaukee. Denorfia is batting .333 on the season and is second on the team with 19 hits and 29 total bases.

SS Tyler Greene was traded from the Atlanta Braves to San Diego Padres in exchange for a player to be named later. The 30-year-old Greene was playing for Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. He has major league experience, where he is a .224/.289/.356 hitter. He has primarily appeared at shortstop and second base.

