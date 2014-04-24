San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Alex Torres threw a season-high two scoreless innings Wednesday in the Padres’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Torres has not allowed a run in his last 6 2/3 innings of work and has held batters to a .200 (6-for-30) average in 10 appearances this season.

RHP Josh Johnson will undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery Thursday and miss the rest of the 2014 season. After signing a one-year, $8 million deal with San Diego in November, Johnson got off to a good start in spring training but felt discomfort in his pitching arm and was shut down for several weeks before receiving a cortisone shot April 2. When there was no improvement, Johnson was evaluated by Dr. James Andrews, who determined Johnson had torn his ulnar collateral ligament and would require surgery. Johnson underwent the same procedure in 2007.

OF Chris Denorfia went 1-for-4 Wednesday in the Padres’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee and is 5-for-12 at the plate through the first three games of San Diego’s ten-game road trip. Denorfia came into the game batting .418 with two doubles and a home run when facing a two-strike count this season.