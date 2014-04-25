San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Alex Torres earned praise after he threw two hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Wednesday in Milwaukee. He lowered his ERA to 1.00. “Hopefully Alex is in 65 to 75 games for us,” said manager Bud Black, “and results are like that. That was a good one last night.” Torres got two outs against Washington in the 11th and got his first win, while lowering his ERA to 0.93.

OF Xavier Nady came up big against his former team on Thursday. An outfielder for the Nationals in 2012, he had a two-out single up the middle against reliever Craig Stammen in the top of the 12th as San Diego won 4-3. He entered the game with four hits this year, three for homers, and is now hitting .192.

3B Chase Headley left the game after two innings Thursday due to a calf injury. Manager Bud Black said the injury may mean a trip to the DL.

LHP Eric Stults got the start on Thursday for the Padres in the first of a four-game series. “He is crafty,” said Bud Black, the San Diego manager. “On any given night, Stults can do many different things with the baseball, which is great.” Stults went 5 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits but just two runs against Washington.

OF Seth Smith left the Thursday game with a right groin strain. Manager Bud Black hopes that he will be okay in a few days. Smith was 1-for-3 and drove in a run and is hitting .277.