San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was called up from Triple-A El Paso for his first big league stint. He had an ERA of 1.80 in nine games for El Paso and he made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

INF/OF Tommy Medica was sent to Triple-A El Paso before the Friday game. He hit .143 in 28 at bats and was used as a reserve in the San Diego 4-3 12-inning win on Thursday.

INF Jace Peterson was called up from Double-A San Antonio for his first big league stint. He was drafted in 2010 out of McNeese State. He was hitting .311 for San Antonio and spent most of his time at short, though he had also played second and third. He got a hit in his first MLB at-bat Friday.

3B Chase Headley was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained right calf after he came out of the Thursday game in Washington. The Padres are one of weakest hitting teams in the National League and losing a regular such as Headley is not good news for manager Bud Black.

RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL.

OF Seth Smith was not in the starting lineup Friday after he came out of Thursday’s game with a groin injury. Manager Bud Black said after Thursday’s game that Smith hopefully will not have to make a trip to the DL. Smith did not play Friday.

RHP Andrew Cashner will make the start on Saturday against the Nationals. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 2.10 this season for the Padres.