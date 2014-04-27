San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Jace Peterson, who made his major league debut and got his first hit Friday night, made his first big league start Saturday. With Chase Headley on the disabled list and Seth Smith nursing a strained groin, Peterson didn’t fare any better than his teammates against Nationals starter Tanner Roark, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

LF Chris Denorfia continues to be a bright spot among the struggling San Diego hitters. He managed one of the team’s three hits against Tanner Roark on Saturday, has hit in six straight games (9-for-25) and is 13-for-36 on the current road trip. Denorfia’s been at his best in 2014 with two strikes, posting a .410 average (16-for-39).

RHP Ian Kennedy (1-3, 3.60 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season Sunday against Washington. In his career, he is 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA in five starts against them and 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA at Nationals Park. In his last start, against Milwaukee, he allowed a run and four hits over six innings in a no-decision.

RHP Andrew Cashner (2-3) got the loss Saturday as the Padres fell 4-0 at Washington. He struggled with location and allowed all four runs, three in the first inning. “When you talk about leaving balls over the middle, any major league hitter has a chance to square it up,” manager Bud Black said. “The two damning blows were the Desmond ball, that pitch was out over the plate -- and LaRoche’s base hit was out over the plate too, and those were back breakers.” He was also hurt in the first by an error and a hit that was originally ruled an error, but changed.