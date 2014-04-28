San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross will make the start on Monday on the road against the Giants, following a cross-country trip from Washington. He is 2-3 with an ERA of 3.16.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was sent back to Triple-A El Paso after his first big league stint. He had an ERA of 1.80 in nine games for El Paso and he made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

OF Cameron Maybin came off the 15-day DL as RHP Kevin Quackenbush was sent back to Triple-A El Paso. Maybin began the year on the DL after he ruptured his left biceps tendon in spring training. He hit .253 in 10 rehab games with El Paso and was in the starting lineup in center field for the Padres on Sunday. He was 2-for-4.

RHP Ian Kennedy got the start on Sunday against the Nationals. He gave up a run in the first but then settled down and threw a very strong game, as he did not allow a hit again until the seventh. Kennedy allowed three hits and one run in seven innings and got the win. “He was really good today,” said Washington Nationals left fielder Nate McLouth.

OF Seth Smith did not play Sunday after he came out of Thursday’s game with a groin injury. Manager Bud Black said after Thursday’s game that Smith hopefully will not have to make a trip to the DL. Smith did not play Friday or Saturday as well.