San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne has officially signed a minor league contract with the Padres. Despaigne signed with the Padres last month pending a physical and receiving a visa for entry into the United States. The 27-year-old Despaigne is 6-foot tall and 196 pounds. He posted a 61-43 record with a 3.55 ERA over the past eight seasons with the Havana Industriales of Cuba’s Serie Nacional. Despaigne will spend at least two weeks at the Padres’ extended spring training camp in Arizona before likely reporting to Double-A San Antonio.

RHP Dale Thayer made his 13th straight scoreless relief appearance Friday night, although he allowed two hits in an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thayer’s ERA dropped to 0.60. Over the 13 straight scoreless appearances, Thayer has allowed 10 hits and three walks against 13 strikeouts in 12 innings.

RHP Andrew Cashner has pitched the opener of all three Padres homestands this season. He is 1-1 in the three games despite a 1.29 ERA. He faced the Dodgers on opening night then threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Detroit on April 11. In four starts at Petco Park this season, Cashner is 2-1 with a 1.27 ERA. He has allowed four runs on 18 hits and eight walks against 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings.

1B Yonder Alonso singled with one out in the fifth Friday night for the Padres’ first hit. It was also Alonso’s first hit in 27 at-bats covering seven games. The 27 at-bats was the longest hitless streak of Alonso’s career.