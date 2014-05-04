San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, also began his rehab assignment on Saturday with Lake Elsinore. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits with five strikeouts. He is expected to make at least one more start for the Storm before advancing to Double-A San Antonio.

RHP Matt Wisler, regarded as one of the top three prospects in the Padres system, was promoted from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso. Wisler, 21, was 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA in six starts this season with San Antonio. He had given up 26 hits and six walks with 35 strikeouts in 30 innings. Since being promoted to San Antonio last season, Wisler had a 9-5 record with a 2.80 ERA. Wisler was in the Padres’ major league camp most of this spring and had an11.91 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.

LF Carlos Quentin was 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday night as he started his rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore. Quentin has been sidelined since the last week of spring training with a bone bruise on his left knee. He played in left field on Saturday.

RHP Ian Kennedy is 6-6 with a 3.90 ERA in 17 starts for the Padres since being acquired from Arizona in a trade last July 31. In 16 career starts at Petco Park, Kennedy is 7-6 with a 3.06 ERA.

LF Seth Smith had his first three-hit game as a Padre on Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. He had two doubles in addition to the ninth-inning single that triggered the Padres’ three-run rally. It was Smith’s first three-hit game since last Sept. 29 when he was with Oakland.

C Nick Hundley has been bumped to No. 3 on the Padres’ depth chart. But he is emerging as a potent pinch-hitter. On Saturday against the Diamondbacks, he singled as a pinch-hitter for the second straight night and is now 5-for-12 as a pinch-hitter this season. The five pinch hits tie him for the major league lead.