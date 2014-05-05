San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross was tagged with two unearned runs Sunday, raising the total of unearned runs charged against him to 15 since the start of the 2013 season. Ross’s career ERA of 1.90 over 80 1/3 innings at Petco Park is the third-lowest by any pitcher at Petco Park (minimum 50 innings) and the lowest ever by a qualifying pitcher who has made at least one start. In five appearances (four starts) against Arizona, Ross has a 1.80 ERA.

C Rene Rivera, 30, now the regular catcher for Padres RHPs Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, went 4-for-10 with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs from April 28-May 4. The seven RBIs are also his total for the season -- and they equal the highest single-season total of his career, set in 2013. During San Diego’s 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Rivera had his first two-double game since April 15, 2006.

3B Chase Headley (strained right calf) will start a short rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Monday. He is expected to be activated when eligible on Saturday.

LF Chris Denorfia went 1-for-4 Sunday while hitting in the leadoff slot for the first time this season. Denorfia has a lifetime average of .330 (59-for-179) against the Diamondbacks, the fifth-best average against Arizona by active players. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight starts against Arizona, and his 21 RBIs against the Diamondbacks are his highest total against any team.

LHP Eric Stults will face Royals RHP Yordano Ventura on Monday night at Petco Park in what could be one of the stranger pitching matchups of the season. Yordano’s average fastball velocity of 96.7 mph is rated the highest in the major leagues. The rookie regularly hits triple digits. Stults, on the other hand, has gone down to 66.3 mph on his curveball, and he works with the lowest fastball velocity of anyone on the majors who has thrown 30 or more innings.

SS Everth Cabrera, the Padres’ regular leadoff hitter, is hitless in his last 18 at-bats and in a 3-for-32 slump. His average has dropped from .313 to .258 since April 25. He went 0-for-4 while batting second Sunday.